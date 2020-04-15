Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Meera Mitun Gives Wedding Fashion Goals In Blue Silk Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no denying the fact that south actress Meera Mitun has amazing fashion sense and we are totally impressed by her sartorial choices. It was just a few days back when the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actress stunned us with her black western dress and now recently she treated us with an ethnic number. She shared a picture on her Instagram feed where she is seen sporting a multi-hued silk saree. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Meera Mitun donned a gorgeous silk saree that looked extremely beautiful. Her blue saree was accentuated by purple and green border with few pink and yellow accents too. She draped the pallu fo her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved pink printed blouse. The Bigg Boss Tamil 2019 contestant upped her ethnic look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, neckpiece, bangles, and ring.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slightly contoured and highlighted T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline spruced up her look. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, tiny black bindi, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari actress pulled all her her highlighted tresses to one side and beautifully curled the ends.

We really liked this silk saree of Meera Mitun and it seemed perfect for wedding functions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

