Warina Hussain Captures Everyone's Attention In A Mini Strapless Bodycon Dress [PICS]
Warina Hussain rose to prominence in Bollywood because of her outstanding performance in Loveyatri alongside Aayush Sharma, as well as a special number song in Dabangg 3 titled Munna Badnaam Hua.
Warina has ended up winning our hearts yet again, as she looked stunning at an event in Jaipur last night. Regardless, Warina looked gorgeous in an orange bodycon small strapless hoco dress, highlighting her tresses, which were straight and open with a side parting, and she styled it down with a little makeup and a nude lip tint for a beautiful glam appearance.
Her ensemble was completed with a peep toe ankle strap sandal and stiletto heels. With her enticing beauty and engaging demeanor, Warina made sure to attract everybody's attention.
See the pictures now!
On the work front, Warina has many more exciting projects that are coming up, which include series and films in the pipeline. Stay tuned for updates.
