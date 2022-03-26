ENGLISH
    Alaya F Shares Her Euphoria Vibes In These Beautiful Photos

    Alaya F has been always kept a good connection with her fans by actively sharing her fitness, makeup, and more engaging content. The cheerful actress recently shared her sizzling attire which she has taken up for the party night chills.

    Alaya took to her social media handle and shared her beautiful pictures in a pretty one-piece silverish blue dress that was paired with matching heels. The actress wrote the caption -

    "Euphoria vibes tonight ✨"

    Alaya has 3 films in her kitty from which she has already shot for 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan, and 'U-Turn' for which she has wrapped up shooting last month, the 3rd movie is with Anurag Kashyap which is untitled.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
