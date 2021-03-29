Just In
Filmfare Awards: Your Party Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Sanjana Sanghi, Mithila Palkar, And Alaya F
Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya F, and Mithila Palkar wowed us with their fashion game at the Filmfare Awards. While Alaya F and Sanjana Sanghi impressed us with their short dresses, Mithila Palkar flaunted a gown. So let's decode their attire and looks for some fashion inspiration for upcoming parties.
Picture Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu
Sanjana Sanghi's Ruffled Dress
Styled by Who Wore What When, Sanjana Sanghi looked absolutely stunning in her off-shouldered dress. She wore a sculptural Amit Aggarwal dress that was ruffled and featured intricate textural elements. Her dress was enhanced by metallic touch and she paired her gorgeous dress with ivory and black sandals. The Dil Bechara actress wore a statement ring from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by smokey eyeliner, pink lip shade, silver nail lacquer, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted high bun rounded out her avatar.
Picture Courtesy: Visual Affairs
Mithila Palkar's Green Gown
Mithila Palkar also looked gorgeous in her long green gown. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, her gown was designed by Sharnita Nandwana. It was a sleeveless gown that was accentuated by glittery green stripes. The gown also featured sheer accents and she accessorised her look with simple hoops that came from Raf Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and light pink eye shadow. The cheekbones were contoured and the side-parted curly tresses completed her look.
Picture Courtesy: Kevin Nunes
Alaya F's Sculptural Dress
Alaya F looked amazing in her dress that was sculptural and featured pleated accents. Her dress was accentuated by metallic light pink hue and it was a one-shouldered dress with ruffled touch. Her attire for the night was designed by Gaurav Gupta. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she spruced up her look with nature-inspired gemstone earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink hue, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.