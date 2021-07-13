ENGLISH

    Alaya F sets the internet afire with an all-white ensemble!

    By Staff
    |

    Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is keeping strong with her Instagram game. The actress is busy with her photoshoots and seen donning some top-notch looks.

    The actress took to her Instagram, and shared images of herself, in an All white feathery outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "🕊️"

    Alaya's overall makeup is kept to the minimal, with dramatic eyeliner to accentuate the look. Her tresses are left loose, exuding an exotic vibe.

    On the work front, Alaya F recently grabbed a role in Ekta Kapoor's Hindi remake of the film, U-Turn. What do you think about this look of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Alaya F's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    Close