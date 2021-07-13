Alaya F sets the internet afire with an all-white ensemble! Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is keeping strong with her Instagram game. The actress is busy with her photoshoots and seen donning some top-notch looks.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared images of herself, in an All white feathery outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "🕊️"

Alaya's overall makeup is kept to the minimal, with dramatic eyeliner to accentuate the look. Her tresses are left loose, exuding an exotic vibe.

On the work front, Alaya F recently grabbed a role in Ekta Kapoor's Hindi remake of the film, U-Turn. What do you think about this look of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alaya F's Instagram