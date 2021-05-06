Nora Fatehi Slays In A Blue Gown While Alaya F Dazzles In INR 4.5K Black Dress, Who Looks More Stunning? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actresses always leave us speechless with their sartorial choices, be it in casuals or gowns. The divas, who recently grabbed our eyeballs with their stunning looks are Nora Fatehi and Alaya F. They both opted for bodycon outfits. While Nora slayed in a blue embellished gown, Alaya dazzled in a little black dress that costs INR 4.5K and is worth-buying. So, let us take a close look at their attire and find who looked more impressive.

Nora Fatehi In A Blue Embellished Gown

Nora Fatehi was dressed to slay in a full-sleeved turtle-neck royal-blue gown, which came from Naeem Khan's label. Her gown was beautifully embellished and had shimmer to it while the thigh-high side slit added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her bodycon gown with a pair of golden high heels from Christian Louboutin and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Nora let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, and red lip tint.

Alaya F In A Little Black Dress

For the recent event, Alaya F was dolled up in a sleeveless plain little black dress, which came from the label Runaway. Her INR 4.5K bodycon dress featured a thigh-high side slit that added bold quotient to her look. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actress completed her look with criss-cross detailed golden heels and notched up her look with minimal jewellery. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eyeshadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick elevated her look. Alaya let loose her mid-parted wavy hair and looked awesome.

So, whose bodycon outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram