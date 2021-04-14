Pretty In Pink! Alaya F’s Shimmery Eye Lids And Matte Lips Make For The Perfect Makeup Look For Date Night! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The colour pink is an all-time favourite shade for most of the women as it goes well with any look and style, and also gives soothing vibes. A good pink dress with a pair of high heels and matching pink makeup, makes for the perfect date night-look. Isn't it? However, depending on the makeup trends, their preference for pink makeup looks keeps changing. While some go for glam look, some like to keep it dewy and minimal. But know what? The latest look of Alaya F is now going to be your go-to look for date nights.

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress showed off her glam look as she got ready for the Filmfare event. She opted for a blush pink structured dress and teamed it up with pink makeup that was highlighted by shimmery eye lids and matte lips. Here's how you can get it too by just following a few simple steps. Take a look.

What you need

• Primer

• Luminous foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Copper blush

• Contour

• Highlighter

• Bronzer

• Metallic light-pink eye shadow

• Nude eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• False eye lashes

• Lash glue

• Eyebrow pencil

• Lip liner

• Rose-pink matte lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Bronzer brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth makeup application.

• Apply the luminous foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and over your lids, using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Bronze up your forehead and cheekbones with some bronzer and brush.

• Slightly contour your cheekbones and nose to chisel your face.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with copper blush and blush brush.

• Moving to the eyes, take some light or nude shade eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease part. Keep blending it in until you get the desired intensity.

• Now, apply the metallic light-pink eye shadow and apply it all over your lids.

• Drag it to your lower lash line as well and smudge it to give the smokey effect.

• Apply a thin line on your upper lash line, using black eyeliner.

• Stick a pair of false eye lashes to your lashes with the help of lash glue.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara. Wait for a few minutes till it gets dry. Then, apply another coat.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips using pink lip liner.

• Apply rose-pink matte lipstick to the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Set the makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this pink makeup look inspired by Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram