Alaya F’s Green Chiffon Organza Saree For A Jewellery Brand’s Photoshoot Is Stunning; Find Out The Price Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of late, Alaya F was a part of the advertorial, where she was also joined by Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta. The actresses were decked up in stunning jewellery and featured in this elegant advertorial, which was by the jewellery brand, Tanishq. For the photoshoot, Alaya F looked modern minimal in her green belted saree and light jewellery. Styled by Malini Banerji, we have decoded this look of hers for you.

So, Alaya F was dressed for the shoot in a Ridhi Mehra saree, which we found so elegant yet contemporary. The saree was delightfully ruffled and splashed in the green-apple shade. It was a chiffon-organza draped saree, which was flared and asymmetrical at the hem. The colourful-sequin belt was intricately done and added structure to the saree and she teamed it with a Champagne embroidered blouse that was enhanced by silver floral accents and subtle motifs. Alaya F looked absolutely impressive in her saree, which according to us is a perfect wear for reception or cocktail parties. This saree by Ridhi Mehra comes from her Mor Bagh and is priced at INR 88,900.

The actress accentuated her look with light gold jewellery that consisted of earrings, a pendant neckpiece, and complementing bangles. The jewellery was from Tanishq. As for her makeup, it was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The highlighted copper ponytail was impeccably-made and that completed her wedding-perfect traditional look. So, what do you think about Alaya F's outfit and look? Let us know that.