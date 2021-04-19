Nora Fatehi’s Gorgeous Dreamy Look In A Sheer Blue Gown Will Remind You Of Elsa From Frozen; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nora Fatehi's sartorial choices, especially gowns, are always worth-admiring. Be it for red carpet or for her appearance on reality shows, she is often seen dressed in beautiful gowns and taking internet by storm with her stunning pictures. Recently, for the latest episode of Dance Deewane Season 3, where Madhuri Dixit is a judge, Nora got dolled up in a sheer blue ravishing gown and shared a set of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, as she flaunted her dreamy look in blue, she reminded us of our favourite character Elsa from Frozen and we couldn't stop staring at her. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, as Nora Fatehi joined Madhuri Dixit in the latest episode of Dance Deewane, she was seen acing her ravishing look in a full-sleeved crew-neck light-blue sheer gown, which came from Naeem Khan's label. It was a body-hugging gown. Her gown was accentuated by puffed-shoulder, shimmery accents, stone-studded patterns, and sheer detailing. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress teamed her dreamy gown with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned delicate long earrings and rings. Her jewellery came from the labels The Tiana and Ayana and she upped her look with white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lipstick spruced up her look. The Bhuj actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and applied hair gel that made her hair looked wet and shiny.

We absolutely loved this stunning look of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi's Instagram