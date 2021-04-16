Just In
Stunner! Nora Fatehi Makes A Strong Case For The Orange Hue With Her Bodycon Dress
After Huma Qureshi, we found Nora Fatehi's orange dress rather impressive. The actress and dancer looked amazing in her dress that we so loved and with this attire of hers, she made a strong case for orange dress. Not only was her dress gorgeous but her makeup and styling game was also strong. So, if you are headed to a party, this is the dress that can make heads turn. We have decoded Nora's dress for you for some stunning fashion inspiration.
So, Nora looked beautiful in her one-shouldered dress that was full-sleeved and featured a ruffled accent on the sleeve. It was a striking bodycon dress that was cinched at the hem with a figure-flattering silhouette. The dress also had a subtle side slit and with its hue and structure, this dress was not an easy number to pull off but Nora Fatehi carried it with a lot of aplomb, waving back to paparazzi. She played with colour-blocks by pairing her dress with a pair of white sandals, which went well with her dress.
As for jewellery, she kept it minimal but vibrant. Nora notched up her style quotient with a pair of blue-stone earrings, which accentuated her look. The makeup was marked by natural pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the high-ponytail rounded out her look. Nora Fatehi was a vision in her dress. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.