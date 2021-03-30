Filmfare Awards: Nora Fatehi And Urvashi Rautela Stun Us With Their Stunning Looks In Glittering Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The 66th Filmfare Awards witnessed many Bollywood celebrities dazzling in their gorgeous gowns. However, it was Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela, who set the red carpet on fire with their sultry looks in glistening gowns. While Nora stunned in a metallic golden gown, Urvashi, on the other hand, opted for a stylish crimson red sequin gown. Both the divas looked absolutely glamorous. So, let us take a close look at their attires and decode it.

Nora Fatehi In A Metallic Golden Gown

Nora Fatehi was dressed to slay in a halter-neck cowl-neck metallic golden gown, which came from the label Georges Chakra. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by overlap detailing with a wrapped layer and sharp pleats at the bottom. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the thigh-high side slit and a short train added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of high heels from Christian Louboutin. The diva accessorised her look with green earrings and rings from Renu Oberoi's label. Nora let loose her side-parted heavily curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Urvashi Rautela In A Crimson Red Sequin Gown

For the Filmfare Awards 2021, Urvashi Rautela opted for a sleeveless crimson red sequin gown, which came from Monisha Jaising's label and costs INR 70K. Her body-hugging mermaid gown featured two scarf-type piece- one was tied around her neck while the other was wrapped around her waist. The short train added stylish quotient to her look and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva upped her look with multiple bracelets and bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, pink eye shadow, false eyelashes coated with mascara, and maroon lip tint with lip gloss.

We absolutely loved the gowns of Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram