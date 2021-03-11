Nora Fatehi’s Latest Two Fashionable Looks In Black And White Three-Piece Suits Are Hard To Miss! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

No matter where Nora Fatehi is heading to but one thing, she promises is to always give us some serious fashion moments. Recently, the actress was spotted at two different places, making stunning statements with her classy and sophisticated looks in three-piece suits. First, she was snapped in Bandra, sporting black separates with red jacket and giving casual fashion goals. Later, she got clicked at the airport in her white suit, giving formal goals. So, let us take a close look at her both attires and decode it.

Nora Fatehi In Black Separates And Red Jacket

Nora Fatehi was spotted in Bandra, dressed in black separates and looking gorgeous in it. It consisted of a crop top and high-waist slim fit bottoms. She topped off her outfit with a full-sleeved open-front red jacket, which was accentuated by black and green hued checked patterns. The Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps and upped her look with matching red and black sling bag and gold-toned bracelet. Nora let loose her side-parted long curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, light eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Nora Fatehi In A Classy White Suit

Nora Fatehi exuded boss lady vibes in her classy white suit. She sported a bold plunging-neckline white crop top and teamed it with a high-waist pencil skirt that featured matching belt. The Bhuj actress threw white blazer on her shoulders that upped her look. She completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps and accessorised her look with hoops, chain neck piece, and rings. The tan brown handbag and white mask rounded out her look. Nora let loose her side-parted curled locks and wrapped her look with pink lipstick. The brown red hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Nora Fatehi? Let us know that in the comment section.