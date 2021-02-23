Contemporary Or Vintage, Which Saree Look Of Nora Fatehi Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it vintage or contemporary, if you need saree inspiration, you have Nora Fatehi to inspire you. The actress and dancer, Nora recently gave us saree goals and was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She looked gorgeous for both the occasions and we are pretty sure you would want to invest in sarees after admiring Nora Fatehi's saree looks.

Nora Fatehi's Modern Saree

Nora Fatehi looked radiant as ever in her Tarun Tahiliani saree, which she wore for the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, where Rubina Dilaik emerged as a winner. She wore a light-pink saree that was impeccably pleated and with belted style, she draped it in a contemporary way. The sheer palla of her saree was accentuated by floral accents and the sleeveless blouse was embellished intricately. She accessorised her look with dainty pearl earrings and chic ring, which came from Goenka India. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with soft kohl. The side-parted highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nora Fatehi's Vintage Saree

Nora Fatehi also won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke - DPIFF Awards and she looked graceful in her exquisite saree. She wore an emerald-green Rukhmani saree that was enhanced by metallic accents and featured meticulously done golden-toned floral accents. She paired her saree with a sleeveless green blouse that went well with her saree. Nora accessorised her look with a stunning pearl and gemstone earrings and a statement cocktail ring from Farah Khan World. The makeup was marked by natural-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle mascara with pink eye shadow. The side-swept waves-like tresses completed her look.

So, which saree look of Nora Fatehi did you like more? Let us know that.

Picture Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR