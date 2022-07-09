Airport Fashion: Alaya F Leaves Bangkok In Casual Style Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Alaya F was spotted catching a flight for Bangkok last night. The actress has a shoot scheduled in Bangkok. The star looked spectacular in the choice of her outfit.

She chose to wear a black crop top, flaunting her abs and blue denim. The actress looked so chic yet so cool that one can barely take their eyes off her. She kept her hair in a bun which made her look subtle.

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.