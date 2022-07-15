Actress Alaya F Spotted Looking Gorgeous In Olive Cut Dress [PICS] Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Alaya F surely knows how to kill it in every look. We can barely take our eyes off her gorgeous outfit and subtle makeup. Also, her bun looks elegant and adds charm to her look. She closes her look with white sneakers, which makes her style seem comfortable.

The actress looks good in her outfit, chic yet so cool that one can't get over her simplicity. Alaya was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing yoga or creating DIY art work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry.

Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films, which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

Keep watching this space for the sassy fashion of Alaya Furniturewala!