Just In
- 6 min ago Step-By-Step Guide To Teach Your Child To Sleep Alone: Tips For Parents
- 1 hr ago World Snake Day 2022: Date, Mythological Background, Types Of Snakes, History And Significance
- 1 hr ago 8 Study-Based And Anecdotal Ways To Predict The Gender Of A Baby, By NCBI
- 2 hrs ago 5 DIY Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams That Are Easy To Make And ACTUALLY Work
Don't Miss
- Movies Kaamnaa To Go Off-Air; Manav Gohil Confirms The News & Says It's Sad The Show Is Ending
- News CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022: Check on digilocker
- Education India Rankings 2022: Top Ten Engineering Institutes In India By NIRF
- Finance Bullish Stock Market: Nifty 50 Closes With 0.73% Gain, Sensex Up 0.65%, See 52-Week Low Stocks
- Sports Juventus eye top-class De Ligt replacement as Allegri says Pogba is 'a cut above'
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara New Teaser Out - Tail Lamps Teased
- Travel Best Day Trips From Gandhinagar To Take This Monsoon
- Technology Nothing Phone 1 Out Of Stock On Flipkart: Alternative Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India
Actress Alaya F Spotted Looking Gorgeous In Olive Cut Dress [PICS]
Alaya F surely knows how to kill it in every look. We can barely take our eyes off her gorgeous outfit and subtle makeup. Also, her bun looks elegant and adds charm to her look. She closes her look with white sneakers, which makes her style seem comfortable.
The actress looks good in her outfit, chic yet so cool that one can't get over her simplicity. Alaya was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing yoga or creating DIY art work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry.
Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films, which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.
Keep watching this space for the sassy fashion of Alaya Furniturewala!
- bollywood wardrobeAirport Fashion: Actress Alaya F Leaves For Bangkok In Casual Style
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Is A Vision To Behold In Dreamy Ivory Blue Lehenga
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Shares Her Euphoria Vibes In These Beautiful Photos
- bollywood wardrobeBollywood Actress Alaya F Sets The Mood For The Weekend In Style: PICS
- bollywood wardrobePics: Alaya F Sets The internet Afire With All-White Ensemble!
- bollywood wardrobeNora Fatehi Slays In A Blue Gown While Alaya F Dazzles In INR 4.5K Black Dress, Who Looks More Stunning?
- make up tipsPretty In Pink! Alaya F’s Shimmery Eye Lids And Matte Lips Make For The Perfect Makeup Look For Date Night!
- bollywood wardrobeFilmfare Awards: Your Party Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Sanjana Sanghi, Mithila Palkar, And Alaya F
- bollywood wardrobeYour Wednesday Fashion Roundup Ft. Warina Hussain, Alaya F, And Nikki Tamboli
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F’s Green Chiffon Organza Saree For A Jewellery Brand’s Photoshoot Is Stunning; Find Out The Price
- bollywood wardrobeFlyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Alaya F Steals Our Heart As She Turns Golden Girl In A Structured Dress
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Looks Awesome As Ever In Her Two Brand New Casual Outfits With A Formal Spin