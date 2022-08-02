Just In
Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
Alaya F is one of the most popular actresses in the Gen Z today. Not only is she popular for her cool dressing sense, and event appearances, but also for her engaging social media presence. The actress often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art.
Bikini Set
The diva is living the dream, as she holidays in the Maldives wearing a stunning bikini set. She adds a shrug to her beach look by flaunting in an exotic pose. She looks awesome in this picture, dazzling in the perfect mood. Seems like the actress is having a blast holidaying in Maldives!
Alaya took her Instagram, writing, "Feelin' like Jaadu enjoying the Maldivian Dhoop 🌞#amingiristory #Hiltonmaldives."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.
