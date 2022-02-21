Madhuri Dixit-Nene Flaunts Ravishing Floral Outfit For The Fame Game Promotions On The Kapil Sharma Show Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Madhuri Dixit-Nene's sense of fashion is experimental. She skips on choosing anything that looks too familiar. Her style has changed over the years. We have seen her with different looks every time and while promoting her latest show The Fame Game on The Kapil Sharma Show, she chose to go bold in her stlye. She opted for a pretty printed outfit, and stunned us.

Let's find out everything about Madhuri Dixit-Nene's latest floral outfit.

Madhuri Dixit Opts For Print on Print Look

Madhuri Dixit wears a bold coloured crop top paired up with a skirt and a cape. The bright outfit from the Indian designer Anamika Khanna is a three-piece set perfectly made in different colours. The red satin-finished ankle-length skirt flaunted by the actress had a touch of the designer's signature styled pleats. When coming to the cape it had floral design work throughout. The crop top featured the same design with prints and embellishments. The floral work all over the outfit stood out in the bright colours giving The Fame Game actress a new jaw-dropping look.

Subtle Hair & Makeup To Match The Outfit

Madhuri Dixit went for a minimal base. Her makeup blended well with the colourful outfit she put on while promoting The Fame Game. She had parted her hair sideways and had curls for the look. Her makeup had a blush, mauve lip shade, pink eyeshadow and highlighter.

Silver Accessories To Complete The Look

For the accessory section, the actress chose some silver earrings that were big and chunky, suited well with the outfit. She only had a few accessories to match the outfit and kept the look simple and dignified. Her outfit was the main charm and the accessory gave a hint of style. The overall look was bright, colourful, different and fresh.

