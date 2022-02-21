Just In
- 22 min ago Alia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- 5 hrs ago Single Clove Garlic: What Are The Health Benefits Of This Garlic Type And How Is It Used?
- 6 hrs ago Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Wedding Pictures: Bride And Groom Look Splendid In Wedding Finery
- 12 hrs ago Kale For Hair: Did You Know That The Green Leaf Is Beneficial For Your Hair?
Don't Miss
- Movies Jai Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Tie The Knot; Bachchans, Hema Malini & Other Celebs Attend The Wedding
- Sports Footballer Jhingan apologises after making sexist comment, says he's "let many people down"
- Education GATE 2022 Pre Answer Key Released. Check GATE Answer Key 2022, Challenge GATE Answer Keys On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- News Hijab controversy: Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges in Bengaluru extended till March 8
- Finance This Sectoral Fund SIP Has Given Good Returns On Long Term Investment; Check Details
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
- Technology Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Can Indian Model Beat Chinese Counterpart?
- Automobiles Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar: MPV Or SUV?
Madhuri Dixit-Nene Flaunts Ravishing Floral Outfit For The Fame Game Promotions On The Kapil Sharma Show
Madhuri Dixit-Nene's sense of fashion is experimental. She skips on choosing anything that looks too familiar. Her style has changed over the years. We have seen her with different looks every time and while promoting her latest show The Fame Game on The Kapil Sharma Show, she chose to go bold in her stlye. She opted for a pretty printed outfit, and stunned us.
Let's find out everything about Madhuri Dixit-Nene's latest floral outfit.
Madhuri Dixit Opts For Print on Print Look
Madhuri Dixit wears a bold coloured crop top paired up with a skirt and a cape. The bright outfit from the Indian designer Anamika Khanna is a three-piece set perfectly made in different colours. The red satin-finished ankle-length skirt flaunted by the actress had a touch of the designer's signature styled pleats. When coming to the cape it had floral design work throughout. The crop top featured the same design with prints and embellishments. The floral work all over the outfit stood out in the bright colours giving The Fame Game actress a new jaw-dropping look.
Subtle Hair & Makeup To Match The Outfit
Madhuri Dixit went for a minimal base. Her makeup blended well with the colourful outfit she put on while promoting The Fame Game. She had parted her hair sideways and had curls for the look. Her makeup had a blush, mauve lip shade, pink eyeshadow and highlighter.
Silver Accessories To Complete The Look
For the accessory section, the actress chose some silver earrings that were big and chunky, suited well with the outfit. She only had a few accessories to match the outfit and kept the look simple and dignified. Her outfit was the main charm and the accessory gave a hint of style. The overall look was bright, colourful, different and fresh.
Image Credit: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Looks Fab In Black Dress At Trailer Launch Of The Fame Game!
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjana Sanghi And Yami Gautam Have Traditional Outfit Goals
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Other Divas Make A Strong Case For Contemporary Sarees
- bollywood wardrobeGanesh Chaturthi 2021: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Nene Looks Radiant In Her Rani Pink Sharara Set; Ideal For Festive Occasions
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Blue Traditional Outfits; Which Outfit Of Hers Did You Like The Most?
- make up tipsTake Inspiration From Celebrities On How To Nail Lavender Eye Makeup Trend Like A Pro!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Nene’s Minimally Done Lehenga Set And Pearl Jewellery is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- bollywood wardrobeRaveena Tandon’s Yellow Palazzo Set Makes For The Perfect Outfit For Your Haldi Ceremony; Know Its Price!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Tie Dye Lehenga With Jacket Blouse And Cape Dupatta Is Sure To Make You Stand Out At A Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Backless Kurti And Black Sharara Makes For A Stylish Sangeet Ceremony Outfit
- hair careMadhuri Dixit Nene, Sara Ali Khan, And Konkona Sen Sharma Show 3 Different Ways To Style Side Braid