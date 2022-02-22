Alia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Making an appearance in a pristine white saree from Rimple & Harpreet, actress Alia Bhatt made heads turn in Berlin, at the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at Berlin International Film Festival 2022. For this special appearance, designer duo Rimple & Harpreet envisioned Alia Bhatt in a pristine ivory silk chiffon saree, keeping the thematic essence of Gangubai in mind as well as creating a look that was a modern classic. Alia is a powerhouse of talent; one of the most stunning actresses of her generation and it was an out-and-out joy for the label to design this very special saree for her.

It took many man hours and a team of master karigars to complete the saree which features delicate handcrafted embroideries referenced from archival Edwardian and French Lace Shawls. The embroideries were rendered using jaali-work, shadow embroidery, silk floss threads, mother of pearl paillettes, hand-cut sequins and imported pearls of varying sizes. The scalloped palla was finished off with a hand-knotted silk dori macramé fringe. The look was complemented with a handcrafted minaudière and a plush lamé-pashmina shawl with pearl-work borders to ward off the Berlin chill.

For filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rimple & Harpreet decided to stay true to his inherent understated elegance and came up with a tonal black sherwani that features an all over tessellated texture derived from sacred geometry. It was paired with a classic ivory kurta and pants.

"It was an absolute pleasure to design for Mr Bhansali & Alia Bhatt for the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at Berlin film festival. Though we regularly style celebrities on red carpet & movies, this was special because the entire ensemble for Alia has been created exclusively for the screening, keeping her personal style & comfort in consideration. A full team of skilled karigars worked day & night to create the saree in record time," says Rimple Narula of Rimple & Harpreet.

Rimple & Harpreet Narula are one of India's top wedding couture designer labels who, in a span of years, have captured the imagination of millennial brides with their dreamlike couture replete with intricate craftsmanship. The label excels in creating outfits that are luxurious, has a touch of traditional Indian craftsmanship and gives brides a unique style to carry.

Having completed two decades in the industry, today Rimple and Harpreet Narula are one of the most sought after designers in the bridal couture sector and no wonder brides all around the world love wearing their label on their wedding day. This is a brand where couture meets craft and heritage. The designers received international recognition & acclaim for the regal costumes they designed for Bollywood blockbuster 'Padmaavat'.

The Bollywood entry timed perfectly with brides transforming choices, catapulted the brand to worldwide recognition and fame they deserved, hence becoming every bride's most preferred choice for their wedding day.

Instagram Credits:

Aliaa Bhat: @aliaabhatt | Outfit/saree: @rimpleandharpreet | Jewellery: @abfjewels | Styled by: @stylebyami | Publicity Stills.