Alia Bhatt Is Splendid In Floral Saree For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Alia Bhatt looks extremely beautiful in yet another saree for the Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions. The movie has been released in theatres and so far the reviews are great on her acting skills and the storyline. Coming back to her outfit during the promotions, she was seen wearing a white floral saree and we loved it. She opted for a red and white floral saree and has stunned us all.

Alia Bhatt In White & Red Floral Saree:

Ever since the movie's trailer was released, we have seen her wearing a saree like a true diva. She has chosen all white but still has given us the best looks in a saree. Her stylist has done a commendable job while creating all the saree looks for her. At the promotions too, she was seen wearing a white saree with a red floral print on it. To team up the saree, Alia went for a sleeveless white blouse and it absolutely looked good together. To complete the entire look she went for classy heels. Her saree is such a summer-appropriate that even you guys can wear it.

Alia Bhatt's Hair & Makeup:

Alia Bhatt once again opted for a minimal look. Her makeup had a dewy finish, pink lip shade, sharp eyebrows and a bindi to complete the entire look. Her hair was tied and complemented the saree. She always carries a smile and that just adds up to her flawless skin.

Alia Bhatt's Statement Red Rose:

We really need to take some advice on how to tuck the rose seamlessly. Her rose is another topic of the day. She has again gone for a red rose and this perfectly matched the saree and looked so good on her. For the earrings, she wore a beautiful silver jhumka and it was enough to bring a light to her face.

We are all set to watch the movie, what about you?