Billboard Women In Music Awards 2022 Best Dressed: Olivia Rodrigo, Normani, Doja Cat And More Women Nikita K

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honoured the best musicians of all time. It was a night filled with talented women who have not only changed the music industry but have also influenced the younger generation with their artistic music videos and voice. Along with that, each one of these ladies had a fire statement with their extremely gorgeous outfits. Let's have a look at some of the best-dressed women in Billboard this year.

Olivia Rodrigo:

The singer who took home the "Women of the Year 2022" award looked like a total delight on the red carpet wearing a 90s inspired outfit. The singer wore a white embellished dress from Area. Her three-layered crystal belt along with heavy boots just gave this outfit a fresh look on the red carpet. For the hair, she went for a straight middle partition and completed it with simple makeup for the event.

Normani:

The former member of the girl band "Fifth Harmony" went for an all-brown coloured outfit on the red carpet. She looked beautiful in the sparkly corset top along with wrap around high-slit skirt. She paired up the outfit with some brown heels and heavy earrings, bracelet, and rings to complete the look. Her hair was tied up and had a dewy makeup look for the ceremony.

Doja Cat:

The singer wore a strapless black outfit and rocked the stage with her presence. She had furry tulle at the waist and her Carolina Herrera outfit was made in a bow styled twist. She shined with her diamond earrings, choker and rings. Her sharp eyeliner and makeup looked flawless. For the hair, she went for a sleek look. The whole outfit looked great when paired up with those high inch pumps in black colour. She gave off a good monochromatic vibe during the function.

Dixie D'amelio:

Her power suit is something to eye for! The three-piece suit and that straight hair were perfect for the event. With her outfit, the thing that stood out the most was her stud handbag from Valentino. Her makeup was sharp with defined cheekbones, nude lip shade and cateye look. She paired up this outfit with black heels for the event.

Who was your top favourite from the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet?

Image Credit: Instagram