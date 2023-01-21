Just In
Kala Ghoda Arts And Crafts Festival 2023 In Mumbai
One of the country's spectacular festivals, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will begin on 4 February, Saturday, and will continue up to 12 February Sunday. It is a 9-day festival at a stretch, that is organised by the Kala Ghoda association of the Kala Ghoda area of South Bombay (Mumbai).
The area is named Kala Ghoda, due to the historical background behind it, A statue of King Edward on the horseback was installed there initially during British times. The statue disintegrated the name remains. The theme for this year is 'Past Forward'.
Kala Ghoda In A Nutshell
You can leisurely stroll through its interesting features. You can indulge yourself in visual arts, dance, music, theatre, cinema, literature, workshops, heritage walks, urban design and architecture. A separate section for children's literature and activities is one of the eye-catching features. A Folk section with eco-friendly and handmade arts and crafts articles. Lawns at CSMVS are the place to go to for children-related events, Cinema and music-related events can be attended at cross Maidan at MG road. Food stalls can be spotted at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Churchgate. Theatre and visual arts buffs can visit the Horniman Circle Garden, the Irish house for stand-up Comedy, and workshops at the Artisans at VB Gandhi Marg.
The art festival focuses on 14 sections that fall under the categories of heritage walks, literature, music, children, cinema, dance, food, and architecture, visual art, workshops, stalls, stand-up comedy, street, theatre, urban design.
The Cultural Landmarks
Heritage buildings, museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and educational institutions are the cultural hallmarks of the area. Founded in 1999, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has grown into a hub of the biggest folk art festivals, drawing connoisseurs from all over the world. Funds collected from the festival are invested in the restoration efforts for this place.
Art And Craft Sections
The children's section highlights the children's stories which are woven with a rich imagination. The cinema section shows every genre from documentaries to Bollywood movies. The dance section displays all categories of dance through shows including dance dramas. The food section conducts workshops by master chefs who try out different cuisines. Food walks during the weekend keep the interest of the viewers alive.
Heritage walks for 9 days, and heritage bus tours carry you around spots that are culturally important and good to have an experience at different locations. The music section offers genres of music on a platter and allows folk artists who share the stage to render engaging performances. An experience of literature through writing, and reading, will take the attention of the viewer away from the Arts Festival.
The stalls section provides stalls with arts and crafts and entices you to enjoy the view. Stand-up comedy keeps you in splits throughout the 9 days of the festival. The street section contains the lesser-known Indian arts and crafts and highlights their merits to raise the general awareness of the public about them.
The theatre section comes up with Hindi and regional theatres that are both information-based and offer endless entertainment. The urban design and architecture section focuses on what we discuss, about architecture, design, and cities. Visual art will have installations and exhibits by Bombay and Maharashtra artists. Workshops bring together people from all walks of art to add to the gaiety and exuberance of this festival.
