ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rhea Chakraborty Looks Stunning In This Beautiful Indian Attire

    By
    |

    Rhea Chakraborty is one actress who can pull off any attire like a pro, she knows the art of caring fashion at its best. This time the actress took up the Indian look and nailed it.

    Recently, the actress took to her social media handle sharing her beautiful pictures in Silver lehanga completing it with a diamond chokar. She looked 10/10 in nude makeup look. Rhea captioned it saying -

    "Dont let anyone dim your sparkle, shine on regardless 🤍"

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

    Rhea Chakraborty has been seeing digging different looks and she nails it in all. She is always admired for her simple and elegant looks. Rhea 2.0 looks more amazing and confident. The actress has always seen spreading optimism in the atmosphere.

    Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

    Comments

    More RHEA CHAKRABORTY News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close