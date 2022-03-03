Rhea Chakraborty Looks Stunning In This Beautiful Indian Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Rhea Chakraborty is one actress who can pull off any attire like a pro, she knows the art of caring fashion at its best. This time the actress took up the Indian look and nailed it.

Recently, the actress took to her social media handle sharing her beautiful pictures in Silver lehanga completing it with a diamond chokar. She looked 10/10 in nude makeup look. Rhea captioned it saying -

"Dont let anyone dim your sparkle, shine on regardless 🤍"

Rhea Chakraborty has been seeing digging different looks and she nails it in all. She is always admired for her simple and elegant looks. Rhea 2.0 looks more amazing and confident. The actress has always seen spreading optimism in the atmosphere.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.