Kriti Sanon Is A Dream In Her Pink Ethnic Wear- See Pics!
Check out Kriti Sanon embracing simplicity in this gorgeous pink attire!
Kriti Sanon is one of the most stunning actresses and always has her fans hooked to her social media with fitness inspiration videos to ultra-glam pictures and she is again here leaving our jaws dropped with her gorgeous pictures in a pink ethnic outfit.
Taking to her social media she shared pictures and captioned them -
"Embrace Simplicity 💖🌸"
Kriti can be seen wearing a pink kurta with a transparent net on the stomach and a sharara with pink bangles. In this simple and beautiful attire, Kriti is surely-looking like a real Bollywood dream.
On the work front, the actress cum entrepreneur is set to impress fans with her massive lineup of projects including, Ganapath, Shehzada, Adipurush, Bhediya, and the unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.
