ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Meera Mitun’s Black Gown Is Perfect To Flaunt At Your Bestie’s Engagement

    By
    |

    Though South actress Meera Mitun is just few films old but she has definitely made her place in the hearts of her fans with her stunning fashion sense. The actress also enjoys massive fan following on Instagram and the reason behind it is her wow fashion photoshoots. She has been treating us with her gorgeous looks one after the other. Recently, the Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest shoot. Dressed in a beautiful black gown, Meera looked absolutely phenomenal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Meera Mitun donned a net-sleeved plunging-neckline black mermaid gown and left us absolutely stunned. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricate embroidery from the same hue. On the jewellery-front, the Bigg Boss Tamil 2019 contestant accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and bracelet.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Meera sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, soft blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. The 8 Thottakkal actress let loose her curled tresses.

    We really liked this black gown of Meera Mitun and it seemed perfect for upcoming engagement functions. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Meera Mitun

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Printed Separates In Her Throwback Pictures From Malta Trip And We Loved It!

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue