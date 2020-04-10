Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Meera Mitun’s Black Gown Is Perfect To Flaunt At Your Bestie’s Engagement Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Though South actress Meera Mitun is just few films old but she has definitely made her place in the hearts of her fans with her stunning fashion sense. The actress also enjoys massive fan following on Instagram and the reason behind it is her wow fashion photoshoots. She has been treating us with her gorgeous looks one after the other. Recently, the Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest shoot. Dressed in a beautiful black gown, Meera looked absolutely phenomenal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Meera Mitun donned a net-sleeved plunging-neckline black mermaid gown and left us absolutely stunned. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricate embroidery from the same hue. On the jewellery-front, the Bigg Boss Tamil 2019 contestant accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and bracelet.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Meera sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, soft blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. The 8 Thottakkal actress let loose her curled tresses.

We really liked this black gown of Meera Mitun and it seemed perfect for upcoming engagement functions. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Meera Mitun

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Printed Separates In Her Throwback Pictures From Malta Trip And We Loved It!

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION