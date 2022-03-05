Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez Explores The Color Of Darkness In Her Recent Monochrome Pictures!
Jacqueline Fernandez is a one sizzling diva of Bollywood. She has always seen exploring the latest fashion trends that give a perfect weekend blues. The actress was seen exploring her beauty in monochrome pictures.
The diva took to her social media sharing some monochrome pictures wearing a light brown coat on a white sleeveless T-shirt paired with light brown pants. The diva explores the beauty at its best. She added a caption -
"The axe forgets but the tree remembers👁️"
Currently, the actress is on a high note for the release of Bachchhan Paandey. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is something the audience is eagerly waiting for.
On the film front she will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.
