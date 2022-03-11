Deepika Padukone Graces The Cover Of A Leading International Magazine - SEE PICS Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

The reigning queen of Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone has spread her wings globally time and again, and this time the beaut has taken over leading international magazine, Allure's April 2022 issue. Oozing out sex appeal like none other, the actress has taken the glossy by a beauty storm.

Sharing the photographs, Deepika said, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world's most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution."

The actress took to her social media handle and shared a cover picture of a popular international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks.

In the photographs, Deepika donned several different looks for the shoot including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery skirt.

Deepika's fans also bombarded the post with compliments. One of the fans said, "Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet," while another one said, "Awesome".

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.