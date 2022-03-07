Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Her Beauty In A Red Hot Dress! SEE PHOTOS Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Rhea Chakraborty has always been known for having a positive approach to life. She is one of such actresses who have been through a lot and is still flying high with her never-give-up approach. Her social media is a big reflection of how the actress lives her life in simple luxury.

Rhea Chakraborty is a new-age actress with a lot of optimistic approaches in her life. Recently the actress has shared some of her photographs on her social media, in which she is wearing a red dress paired with matching heels.

The actress shares her thoughts on finding yourself in the caption writing: "Find your self and you will find strength, fortitude, grit, compassion, and love rhenew #normalcyisunderrated".

Rhea Chakraborty is a firm believer of finding luxury in normal life and proceeding life with a positive approach due to which finally, her fans are seeing her make a comeback to life with joy.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.