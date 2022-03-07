ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Her Beauty In A Red Hot Dress! SEE PHOTOS

    By
    |

    Rhea Chakraborty has always been known for having a positive approach to life. She is one of such actresses who have been through a lot and is still flying high with her never-give-up approach. Her social media is a big reflection of how the actress lives her life in simple luxury.

    Rhea Chakraborty is a new-age actress with a lot of optimistic approaches in her life. Recently the actress has shared some of her photographs on her social media, in which she is wearing a red dress paired with matching heels.

    The actress shares her thoughts on finding yourself in the caption writing: "Find your self and you will find strength, fortitude, grit, compassion, and love rhenew #normalcyisunderrated".

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

    Rhea Chakraborty is a firm believer of finding luxury in normal life and proceeding life with a positive approach due to which finally, her fans are seeing her make a comeback to life with joy.

    Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

    Comments

    More RHEA CHAKRABORTY News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close