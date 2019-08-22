Ayushmann Khurrana At His Quirkiest Best For The Dream Girl's Song Launch Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana made us speechless in a never-before-seen avatar at the song launch event of Dream Girl. He was at his quirkiest best and was joined by co-star Nushrat Bharucha, who also made a colourful splash in a traditional ensemble. But Ayushmann's attire had our attention and it was an unapologetically colour-blocked number.

So, the actor wore a blue-hued attire, which was contrasted by red and pink. Well, there were a lot of hues in his ensemble. It might have been a western ensemble but the desi factor was brought alive with a majestic city pattern on the jacket. It was actually a pretty avant-garde number. The sky blue-hued jacket and pants were notched up by white patterns. Ayushmann Khurrana made a strong case for prints with a red kurta that was patterned and the pink shoes absolutely contrasted his attire.

The actor, who just won the National Film Award for Andhadhun, pulled off his number like a piece of cake. His attire was a treat to the eyes and with this, he beckoned us to wear something bright. The red bandana upped his look. Posed against a grey construction site, Ayushmann Khurrana quite literally looked a class apart. So, how did you find his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.