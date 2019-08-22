ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayushmann Khurrana At His Quirkiest Best For The Dream Girl's Song Launch Event

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana made us speechless in a never-before-seen avatar at the song launch event of Dream Girl. He was at his quirkiest best and was joined by co-star Nushrat Bharucha, who also made a colourful splash in a traditional ensemble. But Ayushmann's attire had our attention and it was an unapologetically colour-blocked number.

    So, the actor wore a blue-hued attire, which was contrasted by red and pink. Well, there were a lot of hues in his ensemble. It might have been a western ensemble but the desi factor was brought alive with a majestic city pattern on the jacket. It was actually a pretty avant-garde number. The sky blue-hued jacket and pants were notched up by white patterns. Ayushmann Khurrana made a strong case for prints with a red kurta that was patterned and the pink shoes absolutely contrasted his attire.

    The actor, who just won the National Film Award for Andhadhun, pulled off his number like a piece of cake. His attire was a treat to the eyes and with this, he beckoned us to wear something bright. The red bandana upped his look. Posed against a grey construction site, Ayushmann Khurrana quite literally looked a class apart. So, how did you find his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More AYUSHMANN KHURRANA News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue