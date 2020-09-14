Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Times The Actor Made His Fashion Game Fun And Stylish Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 14 September 1984, Ayushmann Khurrana has absolutely stunned us with his multiple talents. He is an amazing singer with beautiful numbers to his credit; he is a brilliant actor, who always leaves a mark with his acting prowess, and a fashion enthusiast, we always look up to for inspiration. The actor has often been seen experimenting with his fashion game and making it fun, quirky, and stylish.

So, on his birthday, let us take a look at some of his fashionable looks that impressed us and gave major fashion goals. He was styled by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Tee, Denims, and Neon Parka Ayushmann Khurrana sported a black pride tee, which came from the label Saison and featured ‘take a bow' text print. He teamed his tee with light-blue denim jeans and styled it with a white belt. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor layered his outfit with an open-front long neon parka from Onitsuka Tiger India. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and upped his look with light pink-hued reflectors and a black wrist watch. With stubble beard, he rounded out his look. Ayushmann Khurrana In Colour-Blocked Bomber And Denims Ayushmann Khurrana looked super stylish in a full-sleeved open-front colour-blocked bomber, which came from the label Triune. His bomber was splashed in three colours- blue, red, and yellow. The Dream Girl actor layered it with a plain white tee and teamed it with loose blue denim pants that came from the label HOS. His denims featured red checked patterns at one side and black checked patterns at other side. Ayushmann completed his look with a pair of white shoes and wrapped up his look with a gold-toned wrist watch. Ayushmann Khurrana In A Peach Pantsuit Ayushmann Khurrana donned a peach-hued pantsuit, which came from the label Zegna. His pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved cargo pocket blazer and matching denim pants. He layered his blazer with a white tee and completed his look with a pair of woven patterned Claudio sneakers, from the same label. The Andhadhun actor spruced up his look with brown leather wrist-watch and looked dapper. Ayushmann Khurrana In A Grey Suit Ayushmann Khurrana was decked up in a grey suit, which came from the label Six5SixStreet. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar jacket that was accentuated by white stripes and black patch work. He layered his jacket with a plain peach tee and teamed it with quirky grey pants featured green and blue patch work. The Badhaai Ho actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes and elevated his look with a gold-toned wrist watch. Ayushmann Khurrana In Printed Co-ords Ayushmann Khurrana flaunted his love for colours in blue, yellow, and pink shaded co-ord set, which came from the brand Levis. His denim co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved open-front shirt and matching pants. The Gulabo Sitabo actor layered his shirt with a plain white tee and completed his look with a pair of white shoes. With short beard and silver-toned wrist watch, he elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Ayushmann Khurrana? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana!

Pic Credits: Isha Bhansali