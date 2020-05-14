Just In
Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana’s Interesting Looks In Gulabo Sitabo Take The Internet On Fire
Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit the theatres on 17 April 2020. But due to coronavirus pandemic, it couldn't be released theatrically. However, amid the lockdown, the filmmakers recently unveiled the news that now it will stream worldwide on Prime Video from 12 June 2020. The film is about landlord and tenant, which will be played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The interesting looks of the duo in the poster have taken the internet by storm. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.
So, Amitabh Bachhan looked absolutely unrecognisable in his interesting look as poor Gulabo. He was decked up in a full-sleeved green kurta and white pyajamas. The actor completed his look with a pair of slippers and draped a white scarf around his head. Long white beard, spectacles and brown-hued bag rounded out his avatar.
On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana (Sitabo) sported a half-sleeved classic-collar brown shirt, which featured white striped patterns. He teamed it with loose white bottoms and completed his look with black flip flops. He carried a big black bag and wrapped up his look with short hair and stubble beard.
Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani. Gulabo Sitabo premieres June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN! #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp
Well, from their looks, we can say that the film will be really interesting to watch with your family. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.