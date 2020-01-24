Katrina Kaif, Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan, And Nagarjuna Flaunt Wedding-Perfect Outfits And Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, yesterday, Katrina Kaif shared the behind-the-scenes images of herself in a bridal lehenga on her Instagram feed. And today, after designer's Nachiket Barve's post, we got to know that it was from an advertisement shoot. The shoot, not only had, Katrina Kaif but also Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Well, is it for Kalyan Jewellers? We will get to know about it soon but for now, the actors gave us wedding fashion goals. And apart from that, for Nachiket Barve, after designing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior costumes, this was another significant project.

So, in the ad shoot pictures, we definitely see a wedding diary scene. Speaking about seasoned actress, Jaya Bachchan first, she is dressed to impress in two outfits. So, one of her ensembles, is about rich red, cream, and gold shawls and a statement gemstone neckpiece. Her look is also upped by complementing earrings, traditional bangles, and a statement ring. In the second look, she is seen dancing with Amitabh Bachchan and for this segment, the actress has sported an understated silk sari. Her sari is dipped in the shades of soft golden and vibrant pink. Her traditional look is accentuated by heavy temple jewellery necklace and dainty bangles.

Talking about Katrina Kaif's costume, yes this wedding lehenga is the same BTS one. Katrina's lehenga is resplendent and her look is spruced up with traditional wedding jewellery that includes kaleeras, bangles, nath, and maangtikka. She is also seen in a lime green belted sari and this time, her look is given South Indian touch with intricate gold kamarband, elaborate neckpiece, and a maangtikka.

As for veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, his main wedding event outfit is highlighted by meticulously done cream sherwani and pink safa. His look is elevated by green gemstone neckpiece. In the second look, he has donned a white shirt and white and gold dhoti with a matching safa. The gold watch and sleek pendant chain accentuated his look. South India's celebrated actor, Nagarjuna is seen in cream and golden kurta and dhoti and vibrant stole. His look is upped with a classy pendant chain. So, what do you think about the ad shoot? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Nachiket Barve's Instagram