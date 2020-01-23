Katrina Kaif Just Shared Her BTS Bridal Lehenga On-Set Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif just shared her bridal avatar from the sets. Earlier in the day, the actress posted a small video of her makeup look on her Insta story and right now, she shared a couple of pictures in a wedding-perfect lehenga. We are guessing her photos on the set have to do with her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. So, let's decode her bridal avatar.

Dressed in an elaborate lehenga, Katrina Kaifpictures show her sitting with her team members and playing a game of cards. Her lehenga hue is hard to guess but we can say that it is dipped in the shade of pink and intricately-done. We loved the meticulous threadwork and embellishments on her lehenga and she also covered her head with a light translucent veil. Well, with this ensemble, she definitely gave us bridal-wear goals.

As for her jewellery, it was elaborate with a heavy gemstone neckpiece and complementing earrings. The maangtikka also accentuated her look. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The contoured cheekbones added to her look and the bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif'slook? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Katrina Kaif's Instagram