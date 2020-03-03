Just In
- 5 min ago Kajol And Shruti Haasan Give Us Gorgeous Fashion Moment At Devi Screening
-
- 1 hr ago International Women's Day 2020: 14 Sweet Messages To Share With Women
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Slay-Worthy Outfits Of The Diva From Baaghi 3 Promotions
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 03 March 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam Voting Process: Know How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!
- News Arvind Kejriwal-PM Modi meeting concludes; Held talks on Delhi violence, Coronavirus?
- Technology SpaceX Starship Super-Rocket Explode During Pressure Test: Report
- Sports Sexual harassment complaints: SAI claims to have taken strict action in 9 out of 14 cases
- Finance Pfizer Hits 52-Week High After Parent Co Finds Compounds With Potential To Treat Coronavirus
- Automobiles Volkswagen T-Roc India Specs, Features & Colour Options Revealed: Will Rival The Jeep Compass
- Travel Best Places To Celebrate Holi In Karnataka
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shiny Silver Jumpsuit Is For Those Who Love Experimenting With Clothes
Ayushmann Khurrana has been ruling the Bollywood not just with his melodious voice but also by giving a number of hit films one after the other. On the sartorial front too, the actor is often seen making fashionable statements with his experimental outfits. Recently, Ayushmann attended an event in Chandigarh, where he sported a shiny silver jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at his outfit and decode it.
So, for the event, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a shiny silver jumpsuit by Amit Aggarwal. His jumpsuit featured full-sleeved classic-collar shirt and matching pants. Styled by Isha Bhansali, his outfit was accentuated by intricate striped patterns and white-patched detail side pockets. The band type white belt added structure to his attire. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes from the label Balenciaga. The silver-toned wrist watch by Daniel Wellington upped his look.
With stubble beard and well-combed hair, the Dream Girl actor rounded out his look. Ayushmann really impressed us with his this outfit and it's ideal for those love experimenting with their fashion.
What do you think about his jumpsuit? Do let us know in the comment section.