Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shiny Silver Jumpsuit Is For Those Who Love Experimenting With Clothes

    Ayushmann Khurrana has been ruling the Bollywood not just with his melodious voice but also by giving a number of hit films one after the other. On the sartorial front too, the actor is often seen making fashionable statements with his experimental outfits. Recently, Ayushmann attended an event in Chandigarh, where he sported a shiny silver jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at his outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a shiny silver jumpsuit by Amit Aggarwal. His jumpsuit featured full-sleeved classic-collar shirt and matching pants. Styled by Isha Bhansali, his outfit was accentuated by intricate striped patterns and white-patched detail side pockets. The band type white belt added structure to his attire. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes from the label Balenciaga. The silver-toned wrist watch by Daniel Wellington upped his look.

    With stubble beard and well-combed hair, the Dream Girl actor rounded out his look. Ayushmann really impressed us with his this outfit and it's ideal for those love experimenting with their fashion.

    What do you think about his jumpsuit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
