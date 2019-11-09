Ayushmann Khurrana Give His All-White Outfit An Interesting Update For Bala Screening Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana was in New Delhi for the screening of his movie, Bala. The actor wore a sporty outfit and gave it an interesting update. We liked his look and thought he looked amazing. So, let's decode his attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Ayushmann wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a white tee and matching trousers. Now, this white attire was an eye-catching piece but the Andhadhun actor taught us how to elevate the look. Ayushmann Khurrana teamed his attire with a long shrug that was accentuated by sky blue and green hues. It was an amazing number and the dapper actor paired his outfit with white sports shoes, which went well with his ensemble.

As for the accessories, he kept it minimal with a classy black sports watch and statement golden frames. His pompadour hairdo upped his avatar. Well, this is the look that most of us can ace, isn't it? So, what are your thoughts on Ayushmann Khurrana's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.