On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, His Modern And Edgy Fashion Game
Be it western, fusion or traditionals, the one Bollywood actor, who exactly knows how to nail edgy attires is none other than one of our favourite actors, Ayushmann Khurrana. Born on 14th September 1984, Ayushmann has not only impressed us with his acting and vocal skills, but the dapper actor has also wowed his fans with his amazing fashion choices. The actor has oodles of jaw-dropping photoshoots to his credit and he has been consistently inspiring modern men out there with his outfit game. On his birthday, let us take a close look at some of Ayushmann Khurrana's best attires.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Patterned Tracksuit
So, for his recent film, Dream Girl interview, Ayushmann Khurrana donned a checkered tracksuit by Two Point Two, which consisted of a shirt, matching loose pants, and a black t-shirt. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he added layers to his ensemble by pairing an open- collared checkered-shirt over his casual tee. The rolled-up-sleeves added a coolness quotient to his attire. He completed his look with a pair of black sock sneakers by Philipp Plein. Ayushmann spruced up his look with a black wrist watch.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Trench Coat Set
For the screening of Dream Girl film, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen dressed in a white biker trench coat by Rishta by Arjun Saluja. His trench coat was accentuated by golden-toned zips and buttons. He paired his trench biker jacket with a casual matching t-shirt. Ayushmann's contrasting black suspender trousers were from the label, Zara. The actor completed his look with matching black and white sports shoes.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Hoodie-Jacket-Jogger Set
So, again for the film's interview round, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in a dark olive-colour hoodie by Kanika Goyal's eponymous label. His jacket was enhanced by embellished details. He teamed his hoodie with a lighter olive-hued acket by Agrima Batra, which was striped and added astylish statement to his attire. The Article 15 actor paired his outfit with black loose joggers by Six5Six. Ayushmann spruced up his look with Salvatore Ferragamo black laced sneakers, which were enhanced by intricate white prints.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Quirky Outfit
For the film promotions of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed stylishly in an edgy futuristic outfit that was highlighted by eye-catching colour combination. He wore an oversized sky blue jacket by Kanika Goyal, which was accentuated by ripped sleeves and two big graphic pockets. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he teamed his jacket with a classic pink-collared shirt by the same label. The interesting thing about his look was his holographic pair of shoes, which came from Six5Six and notched up his look. The actor completed his look with black PVC Six5Six joggers.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Pink Waistcoat And Draped Kurta
For the promotions at Kumkum Bhagya TV Serial, Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed to impress in a festive traditional attire. He looked debonair in a fully textured front slit Raj-Rani pink waistcoat and an off-white draped kurta by Shantanu & Nikhil, which he paired with matching straight-fit pyjamas. We loved the meticulous floral detail, which adorned the sleeves of his kurta. He completed his look with casual white sports shoes. Ayushmann Khurrana rounded out his look with a classy wrist match.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Bandi-Kurta Set
For one of the photoshoots, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a fusion look. His attire was contemporary and unique. He was seen in an off-white patterned bandhgala tied-waistcoat that he teamed with a matching bandi-kurta by TISA studio. He paired his ensemble with matching bottoms and casual sport shoes.
Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off each attire like a piece of cake.
What are your thoughts on his attires? Which outfit according to you suited him the best? Make your choices in the comment section.
We wish you a very Happy Birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana! Stay stylish, stay handsome!
All PC: Isha Bhansali