On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, His Modern And Edgy Fashion Game

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Patterned Tracksuit So, for his recent film, Dream Girl interview, Ayushmann Khurrana donned a checkered tracksuit by Two Point Two, which consisted of a shirt, matching loose pants, and a black t-shirt. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he added layers to his ensemble by pairing an open- collared checkered-shirt over his casual tee. The rolled-up-sleeves added a coolness quotient to his attire. He completed his look with a pair of black sock sneakers by Philipp Plein. Ayushmann spruced up his look with a black wrist watch.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Trench Coat Set For the screening of Dream Girl film, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen dressed in a white biker trench coat by Rishta by Arjun Saluja. His trench coat was accentuated by golden-toned zips and buttons. He paired his trench biker jacket with a casual matching t-shirt. Ayushmann's contrasting black suspender trousers were from the label, Zara. The actor completed his look with matching black and white sports shoes.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Hoodie-Jacket-Jogger Set So, again for the film's interview round, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in a dark olive-colour hoodie by Kanika Goyal's eponymous label. His jacket was enhanced by embellished details. He teamed his hoodie with a lighter olive-hued acket by Agrima Batra, which was striped and added astylish statement to his attire. The Article 15 actor paired his outfit with black loose joggers by Six5Six. Ayushmann spruced up his look with Salvatore Ferragamo black laced sneakers, which were enhanced by intricate white prints.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Quirky Outfit For the film promotions of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed stylishly in an edgy futuristic outfit that was highlighted by eye-catching colour combination. He wore an oversized sky blue jacket by Kanika Goyal, which was accentuated by ripped sleeves and two big graphic pockets. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he teamed his jacket with a classic pink-collared shirt by the same label. The interesting thing about his look was his holographic pair of shoes, which came from Six5Six and notched up his look. The actor completed his look with black PVC Six5Six joggers.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Pink Waistcoat And Draped Kurta For the promotions at Kumkum Bhagya TV Serial, Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed to impress in a festive traditional attire. He looked debonair in a fully textured front slit Raj-Rani pink waistcoat and an off-white draped kurta by Shantanu & Nikhil, which he paired with matching straight-fit pyjamas. We loved the meticulous floral detail, which adorned the sleeves of his kurta. He completed his look with casual white sports shoes. Ayushmann Khurrana rounded out his look with a classy wrist match.