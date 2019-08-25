LFW W/F 2019 Day Four: Disha Patani And Ayushmann Khurrana Create An Interstellar Moment Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Disha Patani and Ayushmann Khurrana were the final showstoppers of the day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. They walked down the ramp for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, who presented their collection, 'Interstellar', which was about strong geometric patterns and elaborate embellishments. Let's decode the ensembles of the showstoppers.

So, Disha Patani wore a gown that was embellished and featured tailored sleeves. It was a plunging neckline gown, which was dipped in the shade in the grey and was intricately embellished. The gown was enhanced by a deep thigh-high slit. Her attire was perfect for special dates and events and she paired it with black sandals. The makeup was light and marked by a pink lip shade and the long brown tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Dream Girl actor, Ayushmann Khurrana looked effortlessly awesome in his black ensemble, which was layered and absolutely fitted into contemporary narrative. He wore asymmetrical jacket, which was embellished and marked by sartorial cuts. He teamed his jacket with a matte black shirt and matching trousers. Ayushmann completed his look with black formal shoes.

So, what do you think about their showstopper looks? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.