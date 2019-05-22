Just In
Disha Patani's Sassy On-duty Look Is About Denims And Chic Neckpiece
Disha Patani made a strong case for denims with her latest sassy outfit, which she donned for 'Bharat' promotions. Her attire was smart and she totally slayed it in style. This was also one of the most simple look of hers and the styling was on point as well. Disha looked fabulous. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.
So, Disha wore a white-hued crop top and paired it with denims and a complementing jacket. She totally gave us a classic look and it was something, which we could nail too. She posed happily for the shutterbugs and other than her ensemble, we also liked her blue strappy sandals, which went well with her outfit. Disha totally nailed the look.
She kept her look minimal but that chic neckpiece upped her style quotient. The makeup was dewy-toned with a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy hairdo completed her stylish avatar. We thought Disha looked amazing. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.