ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Disha Patani's Cotton Dress Can Make You Look Absolutely Cute

    By
    |
    Disha Patani Fashion

    About last night, Disha Patani was spotted in the city and she left us impressed us with her little white dress. Away from the trendy outfits, the actress looked pretty as a petal in her cotton dress, which we thought was an OOTN. It was kind of a dress, perfect for a date night. Take a look.

    Disha Patani Style

    So, Disha wore a white one-shouldered dress, which was enhanced by structured silhouette and petal sleeves. The dress was figure-flattering with asymmetrical and ruffled hemline. The dress was subtly detailed with delicate floral accents, which spruced up Disha's dress. It was a cute dress, which she paired with metallic pink sneakers. Well, the shoes definitely added to the comfort quotient.

    Disha Patani Dresses

    Disha accessorised her look with a dainty bracelet, which went well with her avatar. The makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. Disha looked nice. What do you think about her dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: disha patani celeb spotting
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue