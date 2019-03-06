Disha Patani's Cotton Dress Can Make You Look Absolutely Cute Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Disha Patani was spotted in the city and she left us impressed us with her little white dress. Away from the trendy outfits, the actress looked pretty as a petal in her cotton dress, which we thought was an OOTN. It was kind of a dress, perfect for a date night. Take a look.

So, Disha wore a white one-shouldered dress, which was enhanced by structured silhouette and petal sleeves. The dress was figure-flattering with asymmetrical and ruffled hemline. The dress was subtly detailed with delicate floral accents, which spruced up Disha's dress. It was a cute dress, which she paired with metallic pink sneakers. Well, the shoes definitely added to the comfort quotient.

Disha accessorised her look with a dainty bracelet, which went well with her avatar. The makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. Disha looked nice. What do you think about her dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.