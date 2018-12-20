Disha Patani's Black Dress Can Make You Look Effortlessly Chic

Disha Patani was spotted in an all-black outfit in the city. The actress looked adorable as ever in her black dress, which we thought was a must-wear for parties. The actress pulled off her attire effortlessly and gave us a brand new goal.

Her dress was one-shouldered with a full sleeve and featured an asymmetrical neckline. Apart from the neckline, her dress was structural and enhanced her lithe frame. It was a smart dress, which we thought was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She also carried a sling bag with her, which gave us another practical idea.

Disha paired her ensemble with shiny metallic sandals, which perfectly complemented her outfit. The actress wore a refreshing and natural makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her stunning look. We thought Disha Patani looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.