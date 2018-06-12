Yay! Disha Patani Impresses In This School Girl Look

And this time, Disha Patani impressed us in her school girl look. She looked so adorable in her attire and also bounced back after her disastrous disco avatar. But we've got to admit that the diva give us a lot more hits and only very few misses. After this look of hers, the 'Baaghi 2' actress could have easily got the role of Hermione Granger from 'Harry Potter'.

Disha looked as fresh as a daisy and we were wooed AF. Her attire seemed like a sportswear but then the special part about her dress was that it could be donned on a date, or a girl's night out party, or for a shopping spree, or even at the airport. And this dress can also be meant for mild winters. So practical!

So, she wore a sweatshirt-inspired short dress that was dipped in dark maroon shade. Yes, totally, this is the colour most of us used to wear during our good old school days. And, oh, we also liked the yellow monogram on her attire. She teamed her full-sleeved attire with classic white coloured sneakers and almost thigh-length striped socks.

Disha wore light makeup but her layered wavy tresses were voluminous and completed her school girl avatar.

Well, Disha Patani could definitely be a style inspiration for teenagers in this dress. Did you like her look as much as we did? Feel free to tell us that in the comment section.