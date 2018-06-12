Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Yay! Disha Patani Impresses In This School Girl Look

By Devika
Disha Patani Fashion

And this time, Disha Patani impressed us in her school girl look. She looked so adorable in her attire and also bounced back after her disastrous disco avatar. But we've got to admit that the diva give us a lot more hits and only very few misses. After this look of hers, the 'Baaghi 2' actress could have easily got the role of Hermione Granger from 'Harry Potter'.

Disha looked as fresh as a daisy and we were wooed AF. Her attire seemed like a sportswear but then the special part about her dress was that it could be donned on a date, or a girl's night out party, or for a shopping spree, or even at the airport. And this dress can also be meant for mild winters. So practical!

Disha Patani Fashion

So, she wore a sweatshirt-inspired short dress that was dipped in dark maroon shade. Yes, totally, this is the colour most of us used to wear during our good old school days. And, oh, we also liked the yellow monogram on her attire. She teamed her full-sleeved attire with classic white coloured sneakers and almost thigh-length striped socks.

Disha wore light makeup but her layered wavy tresses were voluminous and completed her school girl avatar.

Well, Disha Patani could definitely be a style inspiration for teenagers in this dress. Did you like her look as much as we did? Feel free to tell us that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Why Do We Get Attracted To Tough Men?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue