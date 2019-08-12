Ayushmann Khurrana Woos The Movie Buffs With His Sari Looks In Dream Girl Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The original Dream Girl starring veteran actors, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Ashok Kumar was released in 1977 but decades later Dream Girl has hit the screens again. However, only this time, the star cast comprises Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, and Annu Kapoor in the lead. The movie opened to positive reviews and as we all know, Ayushmann Khurrana is the Dream Girl of the movie. The 66th National Film Awards Winner in the Best Actor category for Andhadhun, Ayushmann is actually brilliant as the Dream Girl .

In the movie, he plays a character, who dons the role of mythological characters, Sita, Radha, and others to earn a living but much against the wishes of his father (Annu Kapoor). In one of the scenes, we see Ayushmann Khurrana performing at a stage play, where he is seen coming out of a hut as a female character, Sita. Later, he takes up a job as a female telecaller at a shady hotline, pretending to be Pooja, who seduces customers with her voice. Soon, a number of his male customers develop a crush on him thinking that he is a woman. What surprised us was that after ages we saw a male actor dressed as a female. From a fashion lens too, we found this movie interesting and have decoded some of Ayushmann's wardrobe from the movie for you.

So, dressed as Sita, Ayushmann knocked our socks off with a muted rust orange sari drape covering his head. He teamed it with a classic mangalsutra, wore a sindoor, and the sleek tresses rounded out the actor's avatar. He even applied a light pink lip shade. His earthy-toned sari changes to a vibrant blue sari in another scene. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen shaking a leg dressed in a blue sari with colourful floral accents. This was a maximalist look and his jewellery consisted of a delicate nath, hair accessory, a maang-tikka, necklace, and bangles. The pink lip shade, a jewelled bindi, and contoured cheekbones highlighted his look.

Ayushmann Khurrana dressed as female characters was not only a treat to the eyes but also added to his list of versatile roles. The costume designer of the movie is Shahjade Khan and he did a commendable job too dressing Ayushmann for one of his most iconic roles, so far.