Woah! Ayushmann's Neo-Dapper Look Is What All Men Want

And woah, what did he wear that we are constantly staring at him without even blinking our eyelids? We are so impressed by him, as he has just elevated men's fashion. He has given the young men an interesting wardrobe idea. Yes this 'Vicky Donor' star, Ayushmann Khurrana like always kept it classy and had us women going gaga over him.

His neo-dapper ensemble was designed by Dhruv Vaish and the actor carried it like a boss at the IIFA Awards press meet. What really grabbed our eyeballs was how traditional was blended with western, while none overpowered the other. His outfit consisted of an oversized black-hued kurta-style shirt that featured a scarf-like collar. He paired his loose kurta shirt with a crisp and structural checkered coat that definitely added layers of drama to his outfit.

And if it was not dramatic enough, his outfit also featured enormous sling bag-styled pockets on both the sides of his blazer. Well, now that was quirky yet a practical addition to his ensemble.

Ayushmann paired his ensemble with straight-cut pants that went well with his look. Had it been baggy trousers, it would have killed the elegant quotient. He wore matching sneakers from Adidas Originals and his round-framed rimmed spectacles made him look notches hotter. We thought his well-trimmed beard and spiky hairstyle were perfect and on point.

Ayushmann Khurrana's attire was simple and stunning. Are you guys as inspired by his style sense as we are? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.