Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Dress Code Includes A Serpentine Jacket And Studded Sneakers Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The very stylish, Ayushmann Khurrana notched up his style quotient with his latest fashion statement. Perfect for those, who aspire to push boundaries, Ayushmann's ensemble was about dreamy hues and comfort. While his attire was contemporary, it definitely had a classical twist. Let's decode his outfit and look.

So, the 'Andhadhun' actor teamed his high-neck tee with comfy trousers that seemed to be dipped in the grey shade and featured subtle stripes. However, the real eye-catching element in his outfit was the bomber jacket, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta. Ayushmann elevated his look with a powdered pink serpentine jacket that came from the Spring Summer' 19 collection of the designer.

Styled by Isha Bhansali, he paired his absolutely amazing ensemble with studded glitter sneakers, which came from Christian Louboutin. The sneakers went well with his look and Ayushmann gave us goals again. He wore this for the Vogue BFF Show, which is hosted by Neha Dhupia. So, what do you think about his outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.