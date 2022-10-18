Diwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Image: Instagram The host of the Diwali bash, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a black Chikankari kurta set. His wife Tahira Kashyap made a striking picture in a pink lehenga outfit. The host and hostess of the bash chose to flaunt extra bling via their ethnic look.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Image: Instagram Actor Varun Dhawan wore a bright orange kurta and pathani pants. His wife and famous fashion designer Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a blue saree. Natasha teamed up her modern saree with a black tube top blouse and curated accessories.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Image: Instagram Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attended Ayushman Khurrana in a fusion avatar. Richa wore a silver off-shoulder saree gown. The striped pattern on the saree gown looked dramatic and edgy. Ali on the other hand opted for a plain white kurta and teamed it up with blue jeans.

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar Image: Instagram The gorgeous Ananya Panday looked chic orange sharara set. The modern sharara comprised a mirror work bralette top, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. Ananya styled her fusion attire with ethnic jewelry. Karan Johar looked suave in a black and gold kurta set. He ensured to keep the ethnic outfit trendy with silver slip-on shoes.

Kriti Sanon Image: Instagram The beautiful Kriti Sanon looked chic in a stunning white and gold modern saree. The gold leaf pattern border on the saree was the USP of her festive wear. Her makeup was minimal and she completed the look with hoop earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh Image: Instagram Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty in a green sharara suit. The spaghetti strap kurti added a contemporary touch to her traditional sharara outfit. Rakul kept it super ethnic by opting for jhumka bali earrings.

Taapsee Pannu Image: Instagram The talented actress Taapsee Pannu joined the Diwali party in a stunning red saree. Taapsee complimented the soft silk saree with a sleeveless golden colour blouse. She chose statement earrings to complete her Indian look. Her statement curly locks and infectious smile were constant though!

Sanya Malhotra Image: Instagram Another actress who is known for her curly locks and praiseworthy acting skills, actress Sanya Malhotra was spotted at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party in a traditional look. Sanya struck a lovely picture in a pink silk saree and purple brocade blouse. Sanya accentuated her look with bohemian silver jewelry, a potli handbag, and a messy bun hairdo.