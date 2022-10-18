Just In
Diwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
The Diwali festival is all about spreading happiness, sparkle, and shine. B-town stars have certainly geared up for the upcoming festival of lights! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently hosted a Diwali bash at their home and stars including Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and others attended the bash by flaunting the finest ethnic style!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of stars who impressed us with their traditional, ethnic fashion sense at Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash:
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Image: Instagram
The host of the Diwali bash, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a black Chikankari kurta set. His wife Tahira Kashyap made a striking picture in a pink lehenga outfit. The host and hostess of the bash chose to flaunt extra bling via their ethnic look.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Image: Instagram
Actor Varun Dhawan wore a bright orange kurta and pathani pants. His wife and famous fashion designer Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a blue saree. Natasha teamed up her modern saree with a black tube top blouse and curated accessories.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Image: Instagram
Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attended Ayushman Khurrana in a fusion avatar. Richa wore a silver off-shoulder saree gown. The striped pattern on the saree gown looked dramatic and edgy. Ali on the other hand opted for a plain white kurta and teamed it up with blue jeans.
Ananya Panday and Karan Johar
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Ananya Panday looked chic orange sharara set. The modern sharara comprised a mirror work bralette top, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. Ananya styled her fusion attire with ethnic jewelry.
Karan Johar looked suave in a black and gold kurta set. He ensured to keep the ethnic outfit trendy with silver slip-on shoes.
Kriti Sanon
Image: Instagram
The beautiful Kriti Sanon looked chic in a stunning white and gold modern saree. The gold leaf pattern border on the saree was the USP of her festive wear. Her makeup was minimal and she completed the look with hoop earrings.
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Instagram
Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty in a green sharara suit. The spaghetti strap kurti added a contemporary touch to her traditional sharara outfit. Rakul kept it super ethnic by opting for jhumka bali earrings.
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Instagram
The talented actress Taapsee Pannu joined the Diwali party in a stunning red saree. Taapsee complimented the soft silk saree with a sleeveless golden colour blouse. She chose statement earrings to complete her Indian look. Her statement curly locks and infectious smile were constant though!
Sanya Malhotra
Image: Instagram
Another actress who is known for her curly locks and praiseworthy acting skills, actress Sanya Malhotra was spotted at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party in a traditional look. Sanya struck a lovely picture in a pink silk saree and purple brocade blouse. Sanya accentuated her look with bohemian silver jewelry, a potli handbag, and a messy bun hairdo.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Image: Instagram
Actress Neha Dhupia was spotted at Ayushman Khurrana's Diwali bash in a green Punjabi suit. The blingy, sequin work on her suit added a festive touch to her Indian attire. Angad Bedi looked handsome in a printed white kurta set.
