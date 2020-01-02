ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajkummar Rao Stuns His Fans With His Absolutely Amazing Lehenga Look

    By
    |

    Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a picture, which left us stunned. The prolific actor was dressed as a woman for his role in the upcoming film, Ludo. He looked amazing and promoted androgynous fashion. After Ayushmann Khurrana's female avatar in Dream Girl, Rajkummar Rao also won us. With this avatar of his, some even made comparisons between him and Alia Bhatt but we honestly felt he didn't look like Alia at all. So, let's decode his outfit and look.

    The Judgementall Hai Kya actor wore a green lehenga that consisted of a full-sleeved net blouse with golden motifs and intricate floral embroidery. He teamed his ensemble with a skirt that was flared and featured meticulously-done golden stripes. The dapper actor's jewellery was elaborate and that spruced up his look. He wore a sparkling neckpiece, heavy earrings, and a beautiful hair accessory. As for the makeup, he wore a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wig completed his look of the day.

    Rajkummar Rao also revealed his second look from the movie and it was way too different from other looks that he has donned so far. He wore a beautifully-patterned white shirt and teamed it with brown pants and black boots. He accessorised his look with red and white frames but what made him look a class apart was his long retro hairdo.

    So, aren't you as impressed with Rajkummar Rao as we are? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

    More RAJKUMMAR RAO News

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue