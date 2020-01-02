Rajkummar Rao Stuns His Fans With His Absolutely Amazing Lehenga Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a picture, which left us stunned. The prolific actor was dressed as a woman for his role in the upcoming film, Ludo. He looked amazing and promoted androgynous fashion. After Ayushmann Khurrana's female avatar in Dream Girl, Rajkummar Rao also won us. With this avatar of his, some even made comparisons between him and Alia Bhatt but we honestly felt he didn't look like Alia at all. So, let's decode his outfit and look.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor wore a green lehenga that consisted of a full-sleeved net blouse with golden motifs and intricate floral embroidery. He teamed his ensemble with a skirt that was flared and featured meticulously-done golden stripes. The dapper actor's jewellery was elaborate and that spruced up his look. He wore a sparkling neckpiece, heavy earrings, and a beautiful hair accessory. As for the makeup, he wore a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wig completed his look of the day.

Rajkummar Rao also revealed his second look from the movie and it was way too different from other looks that he has donned so far. He wore a beautifully-patterned white shirt and teamed it with brown pants and black boots. He accessorised his look with red and white frames but what made him look a class apart was his long retro hairdo.

So, aren't you as impressed with Rajkummar Rao as we are? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram