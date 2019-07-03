ENGLISH

    Rajkummar Rao Shows His Quirky Side Too At The Trailer Launch Of 'Judgemental Hai Kya'

    Rajkummar Rao Judgemental Hai Kya

    Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and flight delay, Rajkummar Rao couldn't launch the trailer of his upcoming movie, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' with co-star Kangana Ranaut. However, he decided to launch the trailer in New Delhi and the actor also flaunted a quirky look like Kangana. Rajkummar, whose style sense is mostly casual and relaxed, clearly wore something light-hearted to complement the theme of the movie. However, his tee reminded us of the tee he wore for the photoshoot of 'Stree'.

    Rajkummar Rao Fashion

    The seasoned actor seemed to have donned the same tee with a 'caution' graphic image for the promotions. But on a closer look, it could have been a different style of tee with the same 'warning' image. However, coming to his jacket and trousers, well we absolutely loved it. Designed by Sahil Aneja, his ensemble was dipped in the shade of blue and accentuated by small colourful 'warning' signs. Rajkummar's outfit was certainly about colour-blocking and he looked dapper.

    Rajkummar Rao Kangana Ranaut

    Styled by Akshay Tyagi of Style Cell, the actor gave us another quirky fashion goal. His iridescent neon green shoes with abstract prints certainly caught our attention and made for an interesting combination. He also accessorised his look with old-fashioned round-framed shades, which went well with his look. With his avatar, Rajkummar inspired us to step up our fashion game and not take ourselves way too seriously. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Rajkummar Rao Movies

