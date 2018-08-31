On Rajkummar Rao's Birthday, A Glimpse Into His Western Formal Wear Wardrobe

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry today. He had quite a meteoric rise and is also among the few actors, who has had a successful run in both mainstream and parallel cinema. Because of his nuanced roles, the actor has gained popularity among youth particularly and is always an absolute delight to watch on-screen.

He is an exceptionally good actor, but his fashion game is also as classy as his roles. An outsider to the glamorous world, even in the world of fashion, Rajkummar has a stronghold. He is a pretty regular showstopper at fashion shows, the latest one being Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018, where he closed the ramp for Rajesh Pratap Singh. Not just limited to fashion shows, Rajkummar is also frequently invited to grace style events like the GQ Style Awards event. Apart from high profile events, the actor is also featured regularly on the leading magazine covers.

Rajkummar's fashion is consistently on the rise. While his personal style is mostly casual and breezy, but we also love when he steps up his fashion game and switches to western formal wear. Rajkummar has given the discerning men of the country so many formal wear goals. Adding to that, his western formal wears are not just typically restricted to black and grey tuxedos, he has, in fact, experimented a lot and played with myriad hues and patterns.

Well, Rajkummar is certainly the best when it comes to going formals. Don't believe us, take a look at his western formal wears. On his birthday, here is a lookbook of his formal style.