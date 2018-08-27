Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's Swanky Outfits Are Ideal For Any Occasion

By
Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao

The much-awaited horror comedy, 'Stree' is releasing in a couple of days and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are busy promoting their movie. This time, the actors went to Delhi and promoted their movie at PVR Icon, DLF Promenade. Their fashion quotient was high and they wooed us in chic and swanky outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor fashion

So, Shraddha made a strong case for separates this time and gave us a brand new attire goal. It was a modern attire and was highlighted by contrasting black and white shades. She wore a cropped blouse and teamed it with a flared skirt. Her blouse was dipped in white shade and enhanced by subtle floral prints and bold stripes.

Shraddha's skirt, on the other hand, was black-hued and featured intricate white-coloured patterns. Her skirt perfectly complemented her blouse and her attire made for a soothing wear.

Rajkummar Rao Lakme Fashion Week

Coming to Rajkummar's outfit, the actor was the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive, a few days ago, and now he switched to a very modern and casual look. He wore a very light yellow-hued shirt and paired it with grey-coloured trousers and earthy green-hued jacket. Rajkummar completed his look with a vibrant pair of sports shoes.

Shraddha and Rajkummar looked stylish and gave us comfy wear ideas for the mid-week.

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao Stree
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue