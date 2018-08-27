Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's Swanky Outfits Are Ideal For Any Occasion

The much-awaited horror comedy, 'Stree' is releasing in a couple of days and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are busy promoting their movie. This time, the actors went to Delhi and promoted their movie at PVR Icon, DLF Promenade. Their fashion quotient was high and they wooed us in chic and swanky outfits.

So, Shraddha made a strong case for separates this time and gave us a brand new attire goal. It was a modern attire and was highlighted by contrasting black and white shades. She wore a cropped blouse and teamed it with a flared skirt. Her blouse was dipped in white shade and enhanced by subtle floral prints and bold stripes.

Shraddha's skirt, on the other hand, was black-hued and featured intricate white-coloured patterns. Her skirt perfectly complemented her blouse and her attire made for a soothing wear.

Coming to Rajkummar's outfit, the actor was the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive, a few days ago, and now he switched to a very modern and casual look. He wore a very light yellow-hued shirt and paired it with grey-coloured trousers and earthy green-hued jacket. Rajkummar completed his look with a vibrant pair of sports shoes.

Shraddha and Rajkummar looked stylish and gave us comfy wear ideas for the mid-week.