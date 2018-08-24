Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Wow! Rajkummar Rao Teamed His Eco-Friendly Ethnic Outfit With Sports Shoes At LFW 2018

By
Rajkummar Rao Lakme Fashion Week

The final show on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week also promoted sustainable fashion and presented structured silhouettes. The show was put up by the ace designer Rajesh Pratap Singh in association with the sustainable fashion brand, Tencel. The collection was aptly termed 'Planet Positive' and his ensembles celebrated Indian crafts such as Chanderi, Banarasi, Jamdani, and hand-blocked prints.

The models strutted down the ramp showing us the rich traditional-meet-contemporary outfits. Their attires were marked by characteristic hues, intricate prints, and bold stripes. However, the showstopper's outfit was all-ivory and the showstopper was none other than the prolific actor, Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao LFW 2018

Rao looked dapper in his ensemble and we thought he looked elegant and defined modern Indian men. His traditional outfit accentuated minimalism wave in fashion and he gave discerning gentlemen a brand new wedding wear idea. Rajkummar's ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved layered kurta teamed with a sleeveless jacket and churidaar pyjamas. His kurta and jacket were collared and featured a monochromatic touch. The golden buttons also accentuated his attire of the night.

What was also interesting was the fact that he paired his kurta with pristine white sports shoes. Well, it is not just the ladies, who are teaming their ethnic saris with sneakers; men too are following their lead. It was quite a quirky pairing but the comfort factor totally justified the combination.

Rajkummar Rao Stree

We were completely bowled over by Rajkummar Rao. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
What Causes Wrinkled Fingertips?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue