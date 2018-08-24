Wow! Rajkummar Rao Teamed His Eco-Friendly Ethnic Outfit With Sports Shoes At LFW 2018

The final show on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week also promoted sustainable fashion and presented structured silhouettes. The show was put up by the ace designer Rajesh Pratap Singh in association with the sustainable fashion brand, Tencel. The collection was aptly termed 'Planet Positive' and his ensembles celebrated Indian crafts such as Chanderi, Banarasi, Jamdani, and hand-blocked prints.

The models strutted down the ramp showing us the rich traditional-meet-contemporary outfits. Their attires were marked by characteristic hues, intricate prints, and bold stripes. However, the showstopper's outfit was all-ivory and the showstopper was none other than the prolific actor, Rajkummar Rao.

Rao looked dapper in his ensemble and we thought he looked elegant and defined modern Indian men. His traditional outfit accentuated minimalism wave in fashion and he gave discerning gentlemen a brand new wedding wear idea. Rajkummar's ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved layered kurta teamed with a sleeveless jacket and churidaar pyjamas. His kurta and jacket were collared and featured a monochromatic touch. The golden buttons also accentuated his attire of the night.

What was also interesting was the fact that he paired his kurta with pristine white sports shoes. Well, it is not just the ladies, who are teaming their ethnic saris with sneakers; men too are following their lead. It was quite a quirky pairing but the comfort factor totally justified the combination.

We were completely bowled over by Rajkummar Rao. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.