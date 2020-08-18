On 3 Years Of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon’s Casual As Well As Fashionable Outfits From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bollywood romantic-comedy film Bareilly Ki Barfi was released on 18 August 2017. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in the supporting roles. The film received positive reviews and was absolutely loved by the audience. From Ayushmann Khurrana's melodious voice in Nazm Nazm song to Rajkummar Rao's brilliant acting to Kriti Sanon's beautiful casual looks, it was a treat to watch the film.

In the film, Kriti played the role of Bitti, a young small-town girl from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and so she was mostly seen sporting very casual outfits to bring alive her character. However, in a few songs, she was seen dressed in fashionable ensembles as well. We can say, she pulled off the character with aplomb and it's one of her finest performances in her film career. Today, as Bareilly Ki Barfi clocks its 3 years, let's take a look at some of her outfits from the film and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A Red Ethnic Suit In one of the scenes, Kriti Sanon was seen sporting a red-hued ethnic suit and looking extremely pretty. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar maroon kurti and she draped a red dupatta around her bodice. Her dupatta featured subtle patterns and golden border. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a high bun. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti Sanon In A Pink And Grey Lehenga In the wedding song Sweety Tera Drama, Kriti Sanon was seen flaunting a pink and grey lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate prints and a few embellishments. She teamed it with a half-sleeved matching choli and completed her look with a pink dupatta. The actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangles and let loose her side-parted layered tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Kriti Sanon In A Printed Kurti Kriti Sanon wore a quarter-sleeved high-neck flared kurti, which consisted of red bodice and brown hem. Her red bodice featured green-hued patterns while her brown hem was accentuated by intricate golden prints. The actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Patiala Suit For the song Twist Kamariya, Kriti Sanon was decked up in a quarter-sleeved blue-hued short kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by intricate golden patterns and she teamed it with red-hued Patiala salwar. Her salwar featured dotted golden prints and she notched up her look with gold-toned jhumkis and bangles. The diva let loose her highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Printed Kurti And Jacket Kriti Sanon looked simple yet pretty in a blue-hued kurti that was accentuated by checkered patterns and white prints. Her kurti featured red printed sleeves and she layered it with a sleeveless open-front jacket. She went jewellery-free and tied back her fringe-detailed tresses into a ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Kriti Sanon from Bareilly Ki Barfi? Let us know that in the comment section.